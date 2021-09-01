Man urinates on Dairy Queen counter over mask policy

September 1, 2021 | by New York Post

Urine trouble now. An unmasked Canadian man was so peed-off about a Dairy Queen‘s face covering mandate that he relieved himself on the counter of the fast food restaurant, footage posted on Facebook showed. The Saturday night incident happened in Vancouver Island’s Port Alberni, according to CTV News. The peevish customer argued with staff about British Columbia’s mask policy before unzipping his pants and defiling the DQ service counter as the staff shrieked in horror, footage showed. “It’s not a BC policy. BC policy says you have to observe exemptions,” the dribbling dissenter said in the video before apparently taking...



