Marine who spoke out about Afghanistan withdrawal says he expects to be jailed

September 1, 2021 | by Washington Examiner

A Marine who claimed he was "relieved from duty" after going viral for criticizing military leadership over the withdrawal from Afghanistan now speculates he might be court-martialed and "will probably do some jail time." Stuart Scheller, who claims now to be a former lieutenant colonel, has been posting regular updates about his dissenting stance that led to his alleged removal from the military, saying in a Wednesday update to a video he uploaded to social media on Aug. 27, "The Marine Corps will assign an investigating officer. Most likely a Colonel." Scheller's initial video posted last week came just hours...



