Michigan County Threatens to Arrest Parents If Children Test Positive for Covid

September 1, 2021 | by Infowars

A county health department in Michigan is threatening to throw parents in jail if their child was believed to have been exposed to Covid-19.In a letter to parents, the Allegan County Health Director tells parents they’re “required to cooperate” with the agency, or be taken to court following allegations they exposed their child to Covid-19. “The Allegan County Health Department has become aware that your son/daughter is a close contact to a COVID-19 positive individual and has determined that he/she is a ‘carrier’ as defined by Michigan Law,” the letter publicized by State Rep. Steve Johnson (R) stated. “You are...



Read More...