These 14- and 9-year-old siblings earn over $30,000 a month mining cryptocurrency

September 1, 2021 | by cnbc

Fourteen-year-old Ishaan Thakur and his sister, 9-year-old Aanya, spent their summer building a lucrative business mining cryptocurrency. “We started because we wanted to learn something new about technology – and also make some money along the way,” ...based in Frisco, Texas, had to learn how to mine, which is no simple feat. When mining to earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether, complex computers are programmed to compete to solve difficult puzzles in order to validate transactions. His parents were supportive: “We could have spent the entire summer playing video games, but instead we used our spare time to learn about...



Read More...