White House Solves Budget Crisis By Renting Out Ad Space On Biden’s Back

September 1, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The White House has solved the federal government's budget crisis by renting out ad space on the back of Joe Biden's suit jacket.

