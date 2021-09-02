AMA, APhA, ASHP Call for Immediate End to Prescribing, Dispensing, and Use of Ivermectin to Prevent or Treat COVID-19 Outside Clinical Trials

September 2, 2021 | by AP News

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pharmacists Association, the American Medical Association and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists today released the following joint statement: The American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association, and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists strongly oppose the ordering, prescribing, or dispensing of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial. Ivermectin is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for human use to treat infections caused by internal and external parasites. It is not approved to prevent or treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is also available to treat certain veterinary conditions;...



