Dog the Bounty Hunter says he has a pass to use the n-word

September 2, 2021 | by TMZ

Dog the Bounty Hunter says he has more Black friends than Eminem, claims "the brothers" gave him a pass to use the n-word and says using the term doesn't make him racist. The reality TV star made the comments during an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, pushing back on allegations from his daughter, Bonnie Chapman, who claimed her dad is a racist, homophobic cheater. Dog says he's never been a racist and says he gets labeled as such because of an "Achilles' heel" from back in the day ... a leaked phone call with his son where he used the...



