Islamic State 'Beatles' member pleads guilty over US hostage deaths

September 2, 2021 | by BBC

An Islamic State (IS) group suspect from the UK has pleaded guilty in a US court to charges of conspiring to murder four American hostages. Alexanda Kotey is accused of belonging to an IS cell dubbed "The Beatles" involved in kidnappings in Iraq and Syria. Kotey and fellow "Beatle" El Shafee Elsheikh initially pleaded not guilty at a hearing last October. The change of plea suggests Kotey may co-operate with prosecutors. Kotey, 36, and Elsheikh, 32, are on trial for their involvement in the murders of US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, and relief workers Peter Kassig and Kayla...



