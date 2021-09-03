Joe Biden: US no longer the world’s policeman

September 3, 2021 | by Free Republic

Joe Biden on Tuesday night said that concluding the war in Afghanistan marked the end of the era of America “remaking” nations. The President indicated a retreat in the United States’ role as the world’s policeman, suggesting he would only intervene in future if there were clear goals and a fundamental national interest for the US. In comments that will be of concern to allies, Mr. Biden said he was overhauling US foreign policy, and appeared to move away from engagement in the world. He said: “As we turn the page on the foreign policy that has guided our nation...



