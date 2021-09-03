Pope Urges the Faithful to Follow the Spirit, Not The Foolishness of Formalism

September 3, 2021 | by AsiaNews

In his Wednesday general audience, the pontiff appealed on World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation to work together for our shared home. He also announced a coming joint message on the environmental crisis with Patriarch Bartholomew and Anglican Primate Welby.Vatican City (AsiaNews) – Pope Francis held his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall today, focusing on his catechesis on the Apostle Paul's Letter to the Galatians. In his address, the pontiff asked: “How do we live our faith? Are we attached to the precious treasure, to the beauty of the newness of Christ, or do...



