“Q Shaman” Pleads Guilty to One Felony Charge “Obstruction of Official Hearing” in Connection with Jan. 6 in Deal with Feds – Faces Up to 4.5 Years in Prison (Minus Time Served)

September 3, 2021 | by GP

Jacob Chansley, AKA, the “Q Shaman” pleaded guilty to one felony charge on Friday in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot in a deal with the feds. The 34-year-old who was seen inside the Capitol wearing a furry hat with horns, pleaded guilty in a DC federal court to obstruction of an official proceeding. Jacob Chansley did not cause any violence, he listened to officers and he was let in the building by Capitol Hill police. Chansley will be sentenced on November 17.



