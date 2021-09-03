U.S. investigates "child bride" cases among Afghans evacuees

September 3, 2021 | by CBS News

U.S. authorities are now investigating the cases of so-called "child brides" among the Afghans who fled Afghanistan in the past few weeks and are now in U.S. custody both inside the U.S. and in facilities abroad. CBS News has learned that "several" Afghan women and girls who were evacuated to facilities in the United Arab Emirates have told officials that their families forced them into marriage outside of the Kabul airport so that they could be eligible for evacuation. A senior State Department official said authorities are taking the claims seriously and investigating.



