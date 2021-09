U.S. Responds To Rising Sea Levels By Patting East Coast With Towels

September 3, 2021 | by The Onion

WASHINGTON—In an effort to combat the effects of climate change, federal authorities responded to rising sea levels by patting the East Coast with towels, sources confirmed Friday. “Now more than ever, it is important that we take action to protect our coastlines with ultra-absorbent linens,” said FEMA administrator…

