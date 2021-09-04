4-year-old boy among 15 wounded in shootings Friday in Chicago

September 4, 2021 | by Chicago Sun-Times

A 4-year-old boy was among 15 people shot and wounded Friday in Chicago. The child was shot twice in his head and critically wounded about 9 p.m. in Woodlawn on the South Side, Chicago police said. He was inside a home in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue when bullets came through the front window, police said. About 2:55 a.m., three people were shot in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue in Old Town on the Near North Side, police said. A 41-year-old man suffered wounds to the hip, lower backside and leg and was taken to Stroger...



