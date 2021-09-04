Americans: Endangered Species

September 4, 2021 | by MOTUS A.D.

Today’s post is an excerpt from #TransformationTuesday: Tadpole Edition, Originally posted 4-10-18Ever wonder what made America great? I think it was the fact the country was founded by people who possessed the three defining characteristics of the Age of Enlightenment.Reason:Skepticism: Individualism:Three characteristics that are pure anathema to oppressive authoritarian regimes.Sadly, I note, these are three characteristics growing rarer and hence more valuable with each subsequent generation of frogs.How to boil a frog: Place in cool water and gradually turn up the heat.If you don’t believe me, ask the Australians.Posted from: MOTUS A.D.



