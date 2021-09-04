Australians, it is time to refuse to be socialised

September 4, 2021 | by Pushing Rubber Downhill

Homeschooling has greatly increased in the wake of the lockdowns imposed by pretend governments pretending to govern for the people who pretended to elect them. The argument by compliant citizens against the homeschooling of children goes something along the lines of, aren’t you afraid that your child won’t be socialised? The correct rejoinder is to declare that you don’t want your children to grow up into socialists. Although I have been writing about Australia’s totalitarian tendencies for some time, tendencies that stretch far back in the nation’s history, that awareness has finally jumped the shark to the world stage. John...



Read More...