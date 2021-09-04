The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Claims to Protect Women While Sending Afghanistan’s Back to the Stone Age

September 4, 2021   |   by Townhall.com
In a statement issued on September 2, resident Biden called the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to leave a Texas pro-life law—that restricts abortion after an unborn child’s heartbeat is detected—in place “an unprecedented assault on women’s constitutional rights” and vowed to “launch a whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision.” Biden touted his own concern for women’s rights, saying the situation in Texas is an example of why he decided to create a Gender Policy Council “to be prepared to react to such assaults on women’s rights.” resident Biden can style himself as a champion of women’s rights all he...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x