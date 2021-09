Pfizer Releases Brand New, Never-Before-Seen Drug ‘Pfivermectin’

September 4, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—After several successful rounds of trials and a quick overnight approval from the FDA, Pfizer proudly announced they will be releasing a brand new, never-before-seen COVID drug "Pfivermectin."

