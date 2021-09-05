McCaul: Taliban Is Holding American Citizens, Afghan Allies ‘Hostage’

September 5, 2021

WALLACE: No, no, no, sir, sir, wait, wait. No, what I’m asking is, since we left the country on Friday, how many Americans have gotten out of Afghanistan? MCCAUL: I understand. Zero. And, in fact, we have six airplanes at Mazar Sharif Airport, six airplanes with American citizens on them as I speak, also with these interpreters, and the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now. They — we — the state has cleared these flights and the Taliban will not let them leave the airport. So, I’m sorry, the answer to your question is zero. And that’s...



