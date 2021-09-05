Need for the Promise – Devotional

September 5, 2021 | by GracetoYou.org

“‘But when He, the Spirit of truth, comes, He will guide you into all the truth’” (John 16-13). The Holy Spirit has to come alongside believers because they can’t minister by their own strength. As a Christian, you can be orthodox and correct about every detail of theology. You might even show a certain willingness and ability to minister. But unless and until you rely on the Holy Spirit for all you do, your efforts will be ineffective. Think of a new car that has the most polished exterior and the finest of accessories but no engine. It will look...



Read More...