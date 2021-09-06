Kim Jong Un says climate change is crippling North Korea and the country needs an 'urgent' response

September 6, 2021 | by Yahoo News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has blamed climate change as one of the reasons for the country's ongoing food crisis and cataclysmic floods that have battered its northeast regions. He called on his officials to enact an "urgent" response to the slew of disasters his regime is facing at a politburo meeting, according to state media KCNA on Thursday. Kim stressed the need to improve North Korea's land management after floods destroyed bridges and homes on the country's east coast last month. The "danger" of an "abnormal climate," he said, has risen in the last few years. Kim added...



Read More...