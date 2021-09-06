Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Try Different Desktops

September 6, 2021 | by LinuxLinks

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers.A desktop environment is a collection of disparate components that integrate together. They bundle these components to provide a common graphical user interface with elements such as icons, toolbars, wallpapers, and desktop widgets. Additionally, most desktop environments include a set of integrated applications and utilities.Desktop environments (now abbreviated as DE) provide their own window manager, system software that controls the placement and appearance of windows within a windowing system. They also provide a file manager which organizes, lists, and locates files and directories. Other aspects include a background...



Read More...