Biden again suggests he’s not calling the shots: ‘I’m supposed to stop and walk out’

September 8, 2021   |   by Fox News
President Biden continued his bizarre habit of implying his handlers call the shots from behind the scenes on Wednesday when he concluded remarks in honor of labor unions by saying what he was "supposed" to do. "I‘m supposed to stop and walk out of the room," Biden said after finishing prepared comments in the East Room of the White House. Biden defied his handlers and didn’t immediately exit the room. However, the moment quickly reminded viewers that Biden has often suggested other people set the rules and dictate what he is allowed to do.


