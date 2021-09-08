Florida judge rules against DeSantis again, allows schools to require masks

September 8, 2021 | by Washington Post

A Florida judge on Wednesday ruled against Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration for a second time over school mask mandates, allowing school boards to require that students wear face coverings. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper again sided with parents who said an executive order from DeSantis (R) overstepped the state’s authority in restricting school districts from requiring masks. “We have a variant that’s more infectious and more dangerous to children than the one we had last year,” Cooper said when issuing his ruling. “We’re in a non-disputed pandemic situation with threats to young children who, at least based on...



