How Philly’s trash problem made Hurricane Ida flooding worse

September 8, 2021 | by Free Republic

In Philadelphia, litter and illegal dumping have become climate issues. Philadelphia Water Department crews spent days cleaning trash out of the city’s nearly 75,000 storm drains, in preparation for remnants of Hurricane Ida. Prodigious levels of trash and litter in the city — the only without a citywide street cleaning program — means storm drains are frequently clogged by debris. “When we have a forecast and we know that we have a storm like this, we go out to areas that we know can be problematic, in terms of being low lying or where there’s a lot of trash or...



