MLG’s dreams coming true: NM abortionists booked three weeks out after pro-life TX law

September 8, 2021 | by The Piñon Post

Following Texas’ move to save infant lives in the Lone Star State by limiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, New Mexico’s scandal-ridden Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s dreams are coming true of New Mexico turning into a destination for “abortion tourism.” According to Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the nation’s largest baby-killing operation, Planned Parenthood, abortion facilities are booked solid in New Mexico for at least the next three weeks. “People are already making that journey,” claimed McGill Johnson. Radical abortion funds, such as the “West Fund,” the“New Mexico Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice,” the“Mariposa Fund,” and other...



