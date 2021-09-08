National Archives Labels U.S. Constitution As Containing ‘Dangerous Language’

According to the National Archives, historical papers such as the Unites States Constitution contain “potentially harmful language.” Visitors to the National Archives website looking for the U.S. founding documents will now see labels alerting them of “harmful language.” On pages displaying scanned versions of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, as well as the first ten amendments, known as the Bill of Rights, the “Harmful Language Alert” labels can be found. Although it is unclear when the tags were placed, they have enraged some Republicans. According to RT, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) noticed the addition on Tuesday and pointed...



