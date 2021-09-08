Ramsey County (MPLS/St. Paul) to end felony prosecutions from non-public safety traffic stops

September 8, 2021 | by KARE 11

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi is announcing "a new county-wide policy aimed at fundamentally changing the use of non-public safety traffic stops by police." Choi and other leaders, including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, held a press conference to provide more details about the new policy. ... A Tuesday morning press release from Choi's office states that non-public safety stops generally happen when a driver is stopped for an equipment violation "to seek evidence of a more serious crime." Choi said the Ramsey County Attorney's Office is ending felony prosecution resulting from these stops. "These types of stops disproportionally affect...



Read More...