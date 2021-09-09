Australia’s New Police Powers Allow Them To Control Social Media Accounts, Delete Data

September 9, 2021 | by IFL Science

The Australian government has rushed a bill through parliament in just 24 hours, allowing police to hack the devices of anyone involved in an ongoing investigation. Through this new law, police will be able to modify or delete data, take control over social media accounts, and collect network activity to the extent they feel necessary to further their inquiries. All this can be done by creating one of three warrants, which critics have claimed are far too easy to gain. They believe the new police powers will grant them the ability to fight back against online crime, while Senator Lidia...



