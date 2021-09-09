Encrypted email website ProtonMail passes user’s IP address to French authorities, leading to arrest of climate activist

September 9, 2021 | by RT

A French climate activist has been arrested after the private email service ProtonMail cooperated with authorities after a court ruling, logging details of a user before providing it to the police to identify a French citizen. On Monday, Andy Yen, the founder and CEO of Proton, the company behind the Swiss email provider ProtonMail, published a statement saying that he deplored the way legal tools had been used to bring about the arrest of a French climate change activist, but claimed his service was still secure. “In this case, Proton received a legally binding order from Swiss authorities which we...



