‘Florida special session’… ‘Arrest Biden officials who try to enforce vaccine mandates on the spot’…

September 9, 2021 | by Citizen Free Press

Florida MUST call a special session to nullify Biden‘s vaccine mandatesAny federal official attempting to impose them should be arrested on the spot and prosecuted under Florida law #NoMandates #nullification— Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) September 9, 2021 Anthony Sabatini wants federal officials arrested and prosecuted if they attempt to enforce mandates.



