'See You In Court': Kristi Noem, Others Blast Biden's Workplace Vaccine Mandate

September 9, 2021 | by Townhall.com

President Joe Biden's workplace vaccine and testing requirement was met with plenty of criticism on Twitter from conservatives and Republican politicians promising to push back on what they view as blatantly unconstitutional overreach. The administration's six-pronged "Path Out of the Pandemic" includes a controversial provision that would require private companies with over 100 employees to require them to submit to either a Covid-19 vaccine or weekly testing. The edict would be enforced by OSHA, the federal agency responsible for worker safety. "We are going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers," Biden said Thursday. "This is not about freedom or...



