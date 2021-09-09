Vanity – My Idea To Fight The Jab Mandate

September 9, 2021 | by Myself

I was driving around one day and I had this idea to fight any and all mandates to get the jab. Well, we always hear from the feministas where they yell "my body, my right to decide" when it comes to abortion and Roe V. Wade. Well, we can turn the tables on the jab mandates by using Roe V. Wade and say, "my body, my choice, my right to decide." I don't like posting pure vanities but I wanted to run his by the brain trust here and see what yinz (I'm from Pittsburgh) think.



Read More...