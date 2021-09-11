Capitol riot worse for America than 9/11, says failed Florida Democratic congressional candidate

September 11, 2021 | by The Washington Times

Pam Keith, a former Democratic candidate for Congress, reflected on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by saying the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has replaced it as the worst day in recent U.S. history. “On 1/6/2021,” Ms. Keith posted Saturday on the social media service Twitter, “9/11/2001 ceased being the worst thing that happened to America in my lifetime.” Ms. Keith, 51, added that it felt “really weird and painful to process and say that” before concluding: “But it’s the truth. And quite frankly… it’s not even close.” Close to 3,000 people died on Sept....



Read More...