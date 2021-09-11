[Catholic Caucus] Be serious

September 11, 2021 | by The Pillar

[Catholic Caucus] Be seriousOn Tuesday, the permanent secretariat for the Synod of Bishops in Rome published a preparatory document and handbook for the forthcoming synod on synodality, which will proceed over the next two years to feed up from the local level of every diocese and into a final meeting of the bishops in the Vatican in 2023.The preparatory document came packaged with the kind of graphics and font which childhood early learning centers would probably think a little de trop, but which have become the hallmark of synodal documents in recent years. Both texts make for ponderous reading, written...



Read More...