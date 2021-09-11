[Church of England] Cathedral Attendance and Income Plummets After Pandemic Lockdowns

September 11, 2021 | by The Church of England Newspapaer

There has been a massive fall in midweek average attendance in Cathedrals of over 70 per cent in 2020. Large international cathedrals have experienced the largest fall, reflecting the fact that they typically attract more visitors than any other cathedral type. Midweek average attendance in Cathedrals in 2020 fell to 84 adults and 25 children in 2020, according to new research. A new report has highlighted the positive economic and social impact England’s cathedrals have on the cities and communities they serve and the effect the pandemic has had on their contribution. In 2019, England’s 42 Anglican cathedrals contributed £235m...



