Mexican Supreme Court Strikes Down Right to Life Legislation in Historic Reversal

September 11, 2021 | by Catholic World Report

The ruling reflects a long-term trend of court-imposed ideological agendas opposed by the majority of Mexicans.Updated Sept. 9th: On Thursday, September 9th, the court also voted to strike down the State of Sinaloa’s constitutional amendment protecting “the right to life from the moment that an individual is conceived.” One of the court’s ministers explained that “this [amendment] upsets the constitutional order and the values of a secular, plural, and democratic state,” The court’s decrees represent a deep and surprising reversal of repeated rulings affirming the right of the states to legislate on abortion, and runs contrary to the majority pro-life...



Read More...