More kids shot in Chicago than have died of COVID-19 across the USA this year

September 11, 2021 | by Fox News

Over the course of 2021, more minors have been shot in Chicago than have died of COVID-19 in all of the United States, according to data from police and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 214 children 17 years old or younger have died of COVID-19 so far this year in the country. Comparatively, Chicago police told FOX 32 Chicago earlier this week that 261 children have been shot — 41 of whom have died. While COVID-19 cases among children increased significantly between August and September, deaths among this group make up 0-0.27% of all COVID-19...



Read More...