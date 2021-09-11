Pennsylvania targeting doctors over stock notes for mask exemptions

September 11, 2021 | by Fox 29

Some Pennsylvania physicians are offering stock doctor's notes for use by parents wishing to have their children exempted from wearing masks in school, according to state health officials who say they have referred the matter for possible disciplinary action. ----SNIP--- Those doctors, the department said, "have been and will be referred to the appropriate licensing boards for possible disciplinary action."



Read More...