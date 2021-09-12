England vaccine passport plans ditched, Health Secretary Sajid Javid says

September 12, 2021 | by BBC News

Plans to introduce vaccine passports for access into nightclubs and large events in England will not go ahead, the health secretary has said. Health Minister Sajid Javid told the BBC: "We shouldn't be doing things for the sake of it." He said the government had looked at the evidence, adding: "I'm pleased to say we will not be going ahead." It was thought the plan, which came under criticism from venues and some MPs, would be introduced at the end of this month. No 10 stressed it would be kept "in reserve" should it be needed over autumn or winter....



Read More...