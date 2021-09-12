Govt. study finds mask mandates are ineffective

September 12, 2021 | by SHARYL ATTKISSON

A government study finds mask mandates are ineffective. According to the analysis, mask mandates did not reduce deaths, patients hospitalized in either intensive care or regular hospital beds or ventilator use. Mask mandates also did not reduce number of Covid-19 positive patients. The study was conducted by scientists from the US Army Institute of Surgical Research and the Brooke Army Medical Center, JBSA Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Maryland, the Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, and the...



