Left-wing union says nurses are divided on vaccine mandates, recommends against them . ( Minnesota )

September 12, 2021 | by Alpha News

The nurses union believes that mandatory COVID vaccines will only "exacerbate" the chronic issue of short-staffed hospitals. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA), a left-wing union that supports universal health care, said its members are divided on the issue of mandatory COVID vaccines and recommended that hospital vaccination programs be voluntary. Their recommendation stems from the results of an internal survey asking MNA members about their stances on a vaccine mandate. A press release says the survey yielded a “wide variety” of responses — so wide that the MNA Board of Directors refuses to support mandates and has endorsed voluntary programs...



