Pfizer vaccine could be authorized for kids ages 5 to 11 in October: report

September 12, 2021 | by New York Post

Top US health officials believe that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be approved for children ages 5 to 11 by the end of October, sources familiar with the matter said.The projection is based on the expectation that the drug-maker will have enough data to seek an Emergency Use Authorization [EUA] from the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month, sources told Reuters.



