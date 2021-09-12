THE GREAT REBELLION: Highly Important News from Kentucky; PATRIOTIC ACTION OF THE LEGISLATURE; The Rebel Troops Ordered to Leave the State (9/12/1861)

September 12, 2021 | by New York Times archives – Times Machine

WASHINGTON, Wednesday, Sept. 11. Nothing further has transpired in relation to matters connected with the Western Department and the command under Gen. FREMONT, except it being definitely ascertained that a determined and systematic effort has been made to effect the removal of Gen. FREMONT to another command, and to place the affairs of Missouri in the hands of one fitted for the duty, who would, however, be more considerate of contractors than the present commander seems inclined to be. SERRELL, who was released from Fort Lafayette, came to Washington to-day for the purpose of reclaiming the papers and property seized...



