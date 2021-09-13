Another Bizarre “Highly Edited” Biden Admin Photo Creates a Huge Stir Online…This Time It’s John Kerry

September 13, 2021 | by Wayne Dupree

[SNIP] And that brings me to the latest bizarre situation…This time it doesn’t involve Joe, but it involves someone in his admin – John Kerry…The “Special Presidential Envoy” …whatever the hell that is supposed to mean. Kerry, the Ketchup King, is burning fuel all over the globe, traveling to different countries to lecture everyone about their big carbon footprint. And today, on his Twitter account, Mr. Special Ketchup Man posted a bizarre highly edited photo of himself and a few other people. I am a graphic designer, and I can assure you without even the slightest shadow of a doubt,...



Read More...