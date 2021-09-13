Healthy Student Athlete Develops Myocarditis Days After Second Jab, Warns America About Biden’s Medical Dictatorship

September 13, 2021 | by Freedom First Network

John Stokes is not alone. The otherwise-healthy student athlete developed myocarditis and is currently hospitalized. He developed these heart issues immediately after taking the second jab “I got the second Covid shot Tuesday and within four days I had been diagnosed with myocarditis,” he said. “And I was told I probably won’t be able to play my senior season now.” We’ve seen dozens of these stories on TikTok, Twitter, and other platforms, though Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube tend to delete or suppress them. The ones they do not take down are the videos of students or parents continuing to push...



Read More...