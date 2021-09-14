Arizona AG Sues Biden Administration Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

September 14, 2021 | by The Epoch Times

Arizona filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates that affect federal employees, most healthcare workers, and employees at numerous private businesses—likely the first lawsuit that was filed against the policies. “The federal government cannot force people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Biden Administration is once again flouting our laws and precedents to push their radical agenda,” Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, said in a statement on Tuesday. In a lawsuit that was filed in the U.S. District Court of Arizona, Brnovich’s team contrasted the new mandates against the lack of COVID-19 vaccine rules for...



Read More...