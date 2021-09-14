Hot Mic Moment Catches Israeli Health Minister Revealing the Real Reason for Vaccine Passport: It's all about coercion

September 14, 2021 | by Townhall

Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz was caught on a hot mic disclosing the real reason for imposing “green pass,” a Covid-19 vaccine passport, for certain venues.Ahead of a weekly Cabinet meeting, Horowitz turned to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked noting that " there is no medical or epidemiological justification for the Covid passport [green pass], it is only intended to pressure the unvaccinated to vaccinate." He was unaware Channel 12 News was recording behind him.Currently, he said, “there is a kind of universality to the ‘green pass’ system, other than at malls, where I think it should be imposed, [because] now...



