Over Half A Million Texans Without Power As Nicholas Threatens Louisiana With Flooding

September 14, 2021 | by Nation & State

Update (1158ET): Nicholas intensified into a Category 1 hurricane early this morning before making landfall southwest of Galveston, Texas. The storm has been downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph as it slowly traverses the Greater Houston area. Much of Texas’ coastline is under tropical storm warning, and metro areas like Houston could be prone to flash floods. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said first responders are in the Houston area and along the coast. Meteorologist Kent Prochazka of the National Weather Service told AP News that Nicholas had downed trees. In the southeast part of...



