Australia to get nuclear-powered submarines, will scrap $90b program to build French-designed subs

September 15, 2021 | by ABC Net Austrailia

Australia's next submarine fleet will be nuclear-powered under an audacious plan that will see a controversial $90 billion program to build up to 12 French-designed submarines scrapped. The ABC understands Australia will use American and British technology to configure its next submarine fleet in a bid to replace its existing Collins class subs with a boat more suitable to the deteriorating strategic environment. Australia, the United States and Britain are expected to jointly announce a new trilateral security partnership on Thursday, with a focus on aligning technology and regional challenges. But Australia's embrace of nuclear-powered submarines will have its political...



Read More...